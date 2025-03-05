Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Advocates for Education in Rajasthan Visit

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Mahatma Gandhi government school in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, planting a sapling in memory of his mother as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and engaging with students and faculty.

On Wednesday, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made a significant visit to Mahatma Gandhi government school situated in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Accompanied by his wife, the Vice President was graciously received by key officials, including the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, MLAs Rajendra Bhamboo, and Vikram Singh Jakhal.

In a touching tribute, Dhankhar planted a sapling on the school grounds in Sangasi village, in honor of his late mother, Kesari Devi, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. This act underscores the importance of environmental consciousness and family values.

The Vice President further engaged with students and faculty members, offering insights and encouragement during his address, fostering a spirit of learning and community within the school environment.

