Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders: A Call to Embrace Opportunities and Overcome Failures

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged students not to let others dictate their paths or fear failure. Speaking at Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth's convocation, he emphasized putting national interest first and exploiting India's growing opportunities. He highlighted former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal's impactful leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:26 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon students to forge their own paths and not be afraid of failures during a convocation at Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth in Sirsa. He urged the youth to prioritize the national interest and choose careers based on personal aptitudes.

Emphasizing the rapid growth and digital advancements in India, Dhankhar encouraged students to seize the numerous opportunities available. He highlighted India's economic progress, noting digital transactions exceed those of several major economies combined, and urged students to leverage the supportive ecosystem.

Recalling his political mentorship under Chaudhary Devi Lal, Dhankhar praised Devi Lal's dedication to empowering the rural population. Encouraging students to visit Parliament, he stressed the importance of adhering to civic and fundamental duties while nurturing familial and community relationships.

