JU protests enter 4th day, officiating VC still in hospital

Apart from SFI, members of AIDSO, Naxalite Revolutionary Students Front RSF, and the All India Students Association AISA also participated in the protests, staging sit-ins and chanting slogans across the campus.

JU protests enter 4th day, officiating VC still in hospital
Protests at Jadavpur University continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as protesters from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and ultra-left outfits held rallies inside the campus and staged a sit-in before the administrative building. They demanded action against the alleged assault on their peers and legal proceedings against West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu in connection with the March 1 incident where two students were injured after the minister's car allegedly grazed past them.

The protesting students also demanded that senior university officials, including the pro-vice chancellor, registrar, comptroller of examinations and deans immediately engage in discussions with them to resolve the impasse and take concrete steps to restore confidence in the administration following the incident.

Members of SFI, the student wing of CPI(M), beat drums and played 'dafli' (hand-held tambourines) while chanting slogans such as ''dhikkar'' (condemnation) and ''hok kolorob'' (let there be a roar of protests) outside the administrative building.

Their demands included the filing of an FIR against the minister, holding him responsible for the serious injury sustained by first-year ultra-left student protester Indranuj Roy.

Protesters allege that Roy was injured when Basu's car attempted to leave the campus amid demonstrations by SFI, AISA, and RSF members on Saturday.

Russel Pervez, SFI's Jadavpur University unit leader, told PTI, ''We will continue our movement until the police initiate legal action against Basu and West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) member Om Prakash Mishra, whose vehicle also hit another student, Anubhab, while leaving the campus. We demand the withdrawal of false cases against all students and the identification of outsiders who were brought onto the campus during the March 1 incident so that action can be taken against them.'' Regarding the indisposition of officiating VC Gupta, Pervez said, ''We wish him a speedy recovery, but the process to address our demands must not be delayed indefinitely in his absence.'' Gupta, who is undergoing treatment at a super-specialty hospital near EM Bypass, remains stable but under observation, with his blood pressure still on the higher side, according to doctors.

He reportedly felt unwell after being manhandled by a section of agitating students while visiting injured student Indranuj Roy at the hospital on March 1. His shirt was partially torn during the altercation.

Apart from SFI, members of AIDSO, Naxalite Revolutionary Students' Front (RSF), and the All India Students' Association (AISA) also participated in the protests, staging sit-ins and chanting slogans across the campus.

