Recruitment exam for Group-B posts of Odisha Police put on hold

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:22 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday put on hold the written examination for recruitment of Group-B posts in the police department due to ''unavoidable circumstances'', an official statement said.

The exam conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) was scheduled to be held on March 8-9 at different centres across Odisha, it said.

In January, the OPRB had issued advertisements for recruitment for 933 vacancies in the police department, including 609 sub-inspector posts, 253 SI (armed) posts, 47 station officer (fire service) posts and 24 assistant jailor posts.

Several aspirants, however, had raised objections over the conduct of two written examinations for Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) and Group-B posts in the police department on March 9. The aspirants had demanded postponement of at least one test.

