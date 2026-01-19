Oberoi Realty Q3 profit marginally up at Rs 623 cr

Oberoi Realty on Monday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.64 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 618.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,561.74 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,460.27 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has declared third interim dividend for 2025-26 at Rs 2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

