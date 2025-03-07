Surging Women’s Enrollment in Higher Education Sparks New Hope for Equity in India

India is witnessing a significant surge in women's participation in higher education, with enrollment figures soaring by 26% in 2024, a recent study has reported.

In stark contrast, the growth rate for men's enrollment in Indian universities was 3.6% over the same period. The overall student enrollment increased by approximately 12% between 2023 and 2024, according to a report by TeamLease Edtech, a leading learning and employability solutions provider.

Women's involvement in work-linked, work-integrated, and direct admission programs more than doubled, exhibiting a substantial growth rate of over 124%. Meanwhile, men's enrollment in these setups also increased by around 66%. Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, stated that this trend is crucial for building a balanced workforce in the future, emphasizing the importance of continued investment in industry-aligned education pathways to support women's thriving careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)