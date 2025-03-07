Surging Women’s Enrollment in Higher Education Sparks New Hope for Equity in India
India sees a significant 26% annual increase in women’s higher education enrollment in 2024, far outpacing a 3.6% growth for men. Total student enrollment jumped 12% from 2023 to 2024. Work-linked and direct admission programs show remarkable growth, with women's participation up by over 124%.
India is witnessing a significant surge in women's participation in higher education, with enrollment figures soaring by 26% in 2024, a recent study has reported.
In stark contrast, the growth rate for men's enrollment in Indian universities was 3.6% over the same period. The overall student enrollment increased by approximately 12% between 2023 and 2024, according to a report by TeamLease Edtech, a leading learning and employability solutions provider.
Women's involvement in work-linked, work-integrated, and direct admission programs more than doubled, exhibiting a substantial growth rate of over 124%. Meanwhile, men's enrollment in these setups also increased by around 66%. Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, stated that this trend is crucial for building a balanced workforce in the future, emphasizing the importance of continued investment in industry-aligned education pathways to support women's thriving careers.
