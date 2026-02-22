Uttarakhand's Grand Kumbh Mela 2024: CM Dhami Highlights Preparations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to scrutinize preparations for the upcoming 2024 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, characterizing the expected gathering as divine, grand, and historic. Dhami emphasized that top priorities include enhanced facilities, seamless movement, and heightened security for the influx of devotees.

Taking place at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar, the meeting provided a comprehensive review of preparations to date. The Chief Minister sought updates on the progress of previously instructed actions and pressed for the conclusion of all Kumbh-related undertakings by October. Dhami's directive underscored the need for effective planning and timely implementation at both zone and sector levels.

Transportation and parking logistics were also a focal point for Dhami, who called for alternative routes and efficient parking solutions. He highlighted the necessity for thorough preparations to accommodate the anticipated crowds and ensure safe bathing facilities at the ghats. Special provisions are to be made for women and seniors, with an emphasis on sanitation and healthcare arrangements, including innovative transport solutions for ailing devotees.

Dhami stressed the importance of engaging with saints, akharas, and public figures to ensure smooth coordination and receive valuable feedback for event organization. Noting the criticality of security measures, he mandated a strong police presence alongside specialists in cybersecurity, fire safety, and rescue missions.

Reviewing permanent infrastructure projects, Dhami instructed for timely safety audits and necessary repairs to bridges, while underscoring the need for proper coordination for Ganga river ghat maintenance. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of proper land management in preventing encroachment and the underground installation of power lines before the event commences.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Subodh Uniyal, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Mela Officer Sonika, who delivered updates on both approved and proposed developments for the Kumbh Mela.