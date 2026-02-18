eThekwini Strengthens Disability Inclusion in 2024/25 Draft Report

The eThekwini Municipality has reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive, accessible and people-centred city, placing disability inclusion at the heart of its 2024/25 Draft Annual Report and future service delivery plans.

During a recent public consultation held at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre, representatives from the disability sector engaged directly with municipal leadership to review performance over the past financial year and shape priorities for the year ahead. The session forms part of a broader city-wide consultation process inviting residents to assess municipal performance and influence planning and budgeting decisions.

Accessibility Audits Across All Municipal Facilities

A key highlight of the engagement was the confirmation that comprehensive building audits are currently underway across all municipal facilities to assess accessibility levels. The audits aim to identify structural barriers and fast-track upgrades to ensure that residents with disabilities can access municipal buildings, services and programmes safely and with dignity.

The municipality indicated that findings from the audits will inform infrastructure retrofitting plans, compliance improvements and future capital projects, embedding universal access standards into long-term development strategies.

Employment and Economic Participation in Focus

Stakeholders raised concerns around employment opportunities for people with disabilities, calling for stronger representation in municipal programmes and recruitment processes.

In response, municipal representatives emphasised that disability inclusion is being integrated into planning, budgeting and service delivery frameworks to strengthen economic participation and reduce exclusion. Residents were encouraged to disclose disability status when applying for employment or municipal services to enable the provision of appropriate support and assistive technologies.

Speaking on behalf of the eThekwini Speaker, Thamsanqa Mthethwa underscored the importance of inclusive governance.

“People with disabilities play a critical role as residents of this municipality. Their inputs ensure that disability-specific needs are addressed in planning, budgeting and service delivery, directly influencing quality of life, economic participation, and social inclusion,” he said.

Improving Communication and Assistive Support

Participants also highlighted the need for improved communication equipment and assistive devices to ensure equitable access to information and municipal services.

The municipality acknowledged the importance of adaptive communication tools, particularly in public-facing facilities, and indicated that ongoing upgrades will seek to close service gaps and improve user experience for residents with disabilities.

Disability Forum Welcomes Progress, Calls for Acceleration

Secretary of the eThekwini Disability Forum, Siyabonga Sosibo, described the consultation as a positive step toward inclusive governance.

“We are happy about this engagement, which allows people with disabilities to have a voice. We have seen improvements in areas addressing our needs, although more work is required to ensure full representation in all municipal programmes,” he said.

Sosibo emphasised that people with disabilities are equal and capable citizens who have the right to participate fully in decisions affecting their lives and the municipality’s development agenda.

Draft Annual Report Sets the Direction

The Draft Annual Report 2024/25 outlines municipal performance across service delivery, infrastructure development, governance and financial management. It also details forward-looking plans aimed at strengthening organisational excellence and enhancing responsiveness to community needs.

Through structured consultations with sectors such as the disability community, the city aims to refine programmes that promote social cohesion, expand economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for all residents.

Public consultations remain open, with residents invited to submit written comments and inputs by 6 March 2026. The municipality has called for broad public participation to ensure the final report reflects community priorities and strengthens accountability.