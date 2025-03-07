India's Ambitious Push: 100 New Sainik Schools on the Horizon

The Indian government has embarked on an ambitious plan to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the nation, informed Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona. The initiative aims to address the increasing demand for such institutes through a public-private partnership model.

Responding to inquiries in the House, Minister Sona highlighted that the new schools would partner with NGOs, private institutions, and state government-owned schools for affiliation. This strategy diverges from the existing Ministry of Defence's Sainik Schools. Essential communications have already been dispatched to district authorities by the Sainik School Society.

Registration for interested parties is managed through a specialized web portal, with applications stringently evaluated against compliance norms. While proposals for the TCL region were bypassed, a new operational Sainik School has been sanctioned in East Siang, Niglok.

(With inputs from agencies.)