India's Ambitious Push: 100 New Sainik Schools on the Horizon

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister announced the establishment of 100 new Sainik Schools through a public-private partnership across India. The initiative aims to meet growing demand, utilizing partnerships with NGOs and private institutions. Challenges remain, with a previous plan in the TCL region superseded by a new school in East Siang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST
The Indian government has embarked on an ambitious plan to establish 100 new Sainik Schools across the nation, informed Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona. The initiative aims to address the increasing demand for such institutes through a public-private partnership model.

Responding to inquiries in the House, Minister Sona highlighted that the new schools would partner with NGOs, private institutions, and state government-owned schools for affiliation. This strategy diverges from the existing Ministry of Defence's Sainik Schools. Essential communications have already been dispatched to district authorities by the Sainik School Society.

Registration for interested parties is managed through a specialized web portal, with applications stringently evaluated against compliance norms. While proposals for the TCL region were bypassed, a new operational Sainik School has been sanctioned in East Siang, Niglok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

