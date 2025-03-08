Left Menu

U.S. Government Halts $400 Million Funding to Columbia University Over Antisemitism Concerns

The Trump administration has canceled $400 million in grants and contracts to Columbia University due to alleged inaction on antisemitic harassment. This decision, announced by the General Services Administration, is aimed at holding the university accountable for not adequately protecting Jewish students and staff amidst campus protests.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has halted grants and contracts amounting to $400 million previously designated for Columbia University. The federal action follows what officials described as the university's "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." The cancellation was disclosed in a statement by the General Services Administration.

The funds in question were part of a larger pool of $5 billion committed to the university, as confirmed by a joint declaration from the General Services Administration, the Department of Justice, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services. The university has been at the heart of recent protests calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel, driven by the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia were at the forefront of these protests. Although Columbia has undertaken initiatives to combat antisemitism, the federal government insists on sending a strong message regarding its stance against antisemitic behavior. According to Leo Terrell, head of the Justice Department's antisemitism task force, cutting taxpayer funds underscores the federal commitment to protecting Jewish students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

