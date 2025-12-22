Protest Over Bengali Hindu Killing in Bangladesh Sparks Outcry

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded a significant demonstration near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in protest against the killing of a Bengali Hindu, Dipu Das, in Bangladesh.

The rally, which began at Nizam Palace and concluded at Beckbagan, saw around 2,000 protestors condemning the lynching and subsequent burning of Das' body in Mymensingh on December 18. In a fervent speech, Adhikari demanded strict punishment for those involved and called for an immediate end to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adhikari warned of escalating protests, announcing plans to return with an even larger crowd if the violence does not cease. The protestors also burnt an effigy of Bangladesh's interim government head, Md Yunus. Earlier, West Bengal Congress leaders also joined in the protests at the High Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)