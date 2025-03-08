Left Menu

Campus Clash: Jadavpur University's Day of Unrest

Indranuj Roy, a Jadavpur University student, recorded a statement with Kolkata Police concerning the recent campus violence. An FIR was filed involving state education minister Bratya Basu and others. The incident saw protests and alleged injuries due to a minister's car. Investigations continue with multiple parties questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:37 IST
Campus Clash: Jadavpur University's Day of Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Kolkata Police recorded the statement of Indranuj Roy, a student from Jadavpur University, in the wake of the violent incident that erupted on campus. The probe focuses on specific events, including Roy's alleged injury involving a state minister's vehicle.

Authorities lodged an FIR against education minister Bratya Basu and other figures, following Roy's complaint. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, have been invoked, addressing charges like causing hurt and criminal intimidation. The police's investigation continues with key individuals questioned and evidence collected from the scene.

The incident, which occurred when two students were allegedly injured after being grazed by a convoy car during a protest, has led to heightened tensions. While the minister claimed his vehicle was attacked, he justified the use of force, citing attempts to restore order amidst chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025