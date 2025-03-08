Campus Clash: Jadavpur University's Day of Unrest

In a significant development, Kolkata Police recorded the statement of Indranuj Roy, a student from Jadavpur University, in the wake of the violent incident that erupted on campus. The probe focuses on specific events, including Roy's alleged injury involving a state minister's vehicle.

Authorities lodged an FIR against education minister Bratya Basu and other figures, following Roy's complaint. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, have been invoked, addressing charges like causing hurt and criminal intimidation. The police's investigation continues with key individuals questioned and evidence collected from the scene.

The incident, which occurred when two students were allegedly injured after being grazed by a convoy car during a protest, has led to heightened tensions. While the minister claimed his vehicle was attacked, he justified the use of force, citing attempts to restore order amidst chaos.

