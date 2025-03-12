Left Menu

Razor Blade Found in Curry Sparks University Protest

Osmania University students protested after allegedly finding a razor blade in their hostel mess curry. The incident led the university to form an investigative committee. Students demanded that the Vice Chancellor address their concerns regarding the safety and quality of food served on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:32 IST
Razor Blade Found in Curry Sparks University Protest
  • Country:
  • India

Students at Osmania University staged a protest after allegedly discovering a razor blade in the curry served at their hostel mess. The unsettling incident has prompted university authorities to form a committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Gathering on campus late Tuesday night, students from the New Godavari hostel presented their case with the questionable food container in hand, calling for justice and accountability.

Urging the university's Vice Chancellor to address their concerns, the students highlighted the risks associated with compromised food safety. An official has confirmed that a committee will examine the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025