Razor Blade Found in Curry Sparks University Protest

Students at Osmania University staged a protest after allegedly discovering a razor blade in the curry served at their hostel mess. The unsettling incident has prompted university authorities to form a committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Gathering on campus late Tuesday night, students from the New Godavari hostel presented their case with the questionable food container in hand, calling for justice and accountability.

Urging the university's Vice Chancellor to address their concerns, the students highlighted the risks associated with compromised food safety. An official has confirmed that a committee will examine the circumstances leading to the incident.

