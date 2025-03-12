Left Menu

NSUI Protests Against NEP: A Battle for Linguistic Diversity

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's comments on NEP 2020, denouncing the BJP government for undermining regional languages. Led by Ashish Lamba, NSUI condemned the centralized imposition of policies and vowed to continue their efforts to preserve linguistic diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:29 IST
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) launched a protest outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi, expressing their dissatisfaction with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement. Pradhan had criticized Tamil Nadu for allegedly instilling a 'fear psychosis' regarding the three-language framework in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

NSUI's Delhi president, Ashish Lamba, spearheaded the protest, accusing the ruling BJP of disregarding linguistic diversity and regional identities. Heavy police deployment was noted as activists continued their demonstration, criticizing the BJP's approach to education as overreaching and politically motivated.

The NSUI stated that Pradhan's comments undermine Tamil Nadu's autonomy and reflect an authoritarian stance in education policy. The organization committed to opposing what they view as BJP's attempts to control education and stifle regional voices, advocating for empowerment rather than propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

