NSUI Protests Against NEP: A Battle for Linguistic Diversity

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) launched a protest outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi, expressing their dissatisfaction with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement. Pradhan had criticized Tamil Nadu for allegedly instilling a 'fear psychosis' regarding the three-language framework in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

NSUI's Delhi president, Ashish Lamba, spearheaded the protest, accusing the ruling BJP of disregarding linguistic diversity and regional identities. Heavy police deployment was noted as activists continued their demonstration, criticizing the BJP's approach to education as overreaching and politically motivated.

The NSUI stated that Pradhan's comments undermine Tamil Nadu's autonomy and reflect an authoritarian stance in education policy. The organization committed to opposing what they view as BJP's attempts to control education and stifle regional voices, advocating for empowerment rather than propaganda.

