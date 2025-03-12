Left Menu

AI-Powered Leap: Ambitio Raises USD 2 Million to Revolutionize Global Admissions

Ambitio, an AI-driven admissions platform, has secured USD 2 million in seed funding to enhance its services. By analyzing data points, Ambitio aims to assist over 500,000 students in accessing global education by offering personalized strategies and expert guidance, promising impressive results in top universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AI-based global admissions platform Ambitio announced its successful acquisition of USD 2 million in seed funding this Wednesday, marking a significant milestone.

The round, spearheaded by BLinC Invest and joined by figures like Ritu Bapna and early-stage investors from the UK and India, highlights a new era for education access.

Founded by IIT-BHU alumni, Ambitio employs over 10 million data insights to personalize student experiences, aspiring to assist half a million students in pursuing global education, with success stories in leading universities like Harvard and Oxford.

(With inputs from agencies.)

