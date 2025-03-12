AI-Powered Leap: Ambitio Raises USD 2 Million to Revolutionize Global Admissions

AI-based global admissions platform Ambitio announced its successful acquisition of USD 2 million in seed funding this Wednesday, marking a significant milestone.

The round, spearheaded by BLinC Invest and joined by figures like Ritu Bapna and early-stage investors from the UK and India, highlights a new era for education access.

Founded by IIT-BHU alumni, Ambitio employs over 10 million data insights to personalize student experiences, aspiring to assist half a million students in pursuing global education, with success stories in leading universities like Harvard and Oxford.

(With inputs from agencies.)