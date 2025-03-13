Dreamtime Learning: Transforming Education with Innovative Funding

Dreamtime Learning, a transformative education leader founded by educator Lina Ashar, has recently secured strategic investment from notable investors Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas. This marks a significant milestone in their mission to revolutionize educational paradigms.

With this capital, Dreamtime Learning plans to accelerate its innovative educational models that transcend conventional teaching methods. Focused on fostering critical thinking and problem-solving, the institution is poised to redefine learning by integrating adaptability and entrepreneurial skills into its curriculum.

Positioning itself at the forefront of educational transformation, Dreamtime Learning aims to expand its micro-school concept and global online school footprint in over 40 countries. This effort is complemented by their 'Powered by Dreamtime' initiative, offering cutting-edge educational solutions to schools worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)