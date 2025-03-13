Hexaware Technologies Redefines Corporate Learning with Award-Winning Programs

In the latest recognition of its groundbreaking employee development programs, Hexaware Technologies has garnered top honors at the UBS Forums' 19th Edition of Future of Learning and Development Awards 2025. The company received accolades for its Excellence in Learning and Development and Best Learning Culture, underscoring its leadership in redefining how organizations cultivate talent.

Central to Hexaware's success are its Sonic framework and IGNITE initiative, which have created a dynamic learning ecosystem. Sonic offers over 1,000 certifications, incorporating gamification and collaboration to foster voluntary and enthusiastic learning. Meanwhile, IGNITE enhances leadership capabilities, preparing employees to tackle the challenges of digital transformation.

These initiatives have resulted in measurable improvements, with Hexaware achieving a 3% lower attrition rate and enhanced operational margins. The company, lauded for its workplace culture, continues to pave the way by integrating generative AI into learning paths and expanding partnerships with top universities, ensuring Hexaware remains at the forefront of corporate learning innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)