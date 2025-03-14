Columbia Under Federal Scrutiny Over Campus Protests
Federal agents searched Columbia University dorms following protests. The Trump administration seeks changes to university policies amid pressure over antisemitism and foreign student protests. Interim President Katrina Armstrong confirmed the searches, while Mahmoud Khalil, a student leader, fights deportation linked to pro-Palestinian protests.
Federal agents searched two student dormitories at Columbia University, marking a further escalation in the Trump administration's pressure on the institution following detention attempts of a student protest leader.
The searches were conducted hours after a joint letter from multiple federal departments demanded policy changes at Columbia as conditions for reinstating $400 million in previously revoked federal funds. Columbia's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, disclosed that no arrests or seizures occurred during the search.
Amidst ongoing protests against antisemitism on campus, the administration accused Columbia of inadequate response, demanding formal definitions and policy shifts, while Mahmoud Khalil's deportation case, tied to his protest involvement, awaits a decisive legal ruling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
