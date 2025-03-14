Left Menu

Crackdown on Campuses: Trump's Campaign Against Diversity in Education

The U.S. Education Department investigates over 50 universities for alleged racial discrimination linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. These inquiries follow President Trump's directives to eliminate 'race-based preferences' in education, with a focus on partnerships with the PhD Project and specific scholarships. This initiative prompts federal lawsuits challenging the administration's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:45 IST
The U.S. Education Department is conducting probes into more than 50 universities accused of racial discrimination. This investigation is part of President Trump's broader campaign to terminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, which officials claim disproportionately affect white and Asian American students.

The department's actions follow a recent memo forewarning educational institutions about potential federal funding cuts if found implementing 'race-based preferences.' Education Secretary Linda McMahon insists on merit-based assessments over racial considerations, underscoring the administration's unwavering commitment to this principle.

Central to the investigation are institutions involved with the PhD Project, a nonprofit aiming to diversify the business sector by supporting underrepresented students. Allegations include 'race-exclusionary practices' in partnership programs, as well as specific scholarships at other universities. This move has sparked legal challenges from major teachers' unions, arguing the vague directives infringe upon educators' free speech rights.

