Left Menu

Controversial Visa Revocation Amid Columbia University Turmoil

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, self-deported after her visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas. Her departure comes amid heightened tensions at the university, including student protests, federal funding cancellations, and enhanced disciplinary actions against anti-Semitic and pro-Palestinian activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 07:53 IST
Controversial Visa Revocation Amid Columbia University Turmoil
student

An Indian student named Ranjani Srinivasan at Columbia University has self-deported following the revocation of her visa, allegedly due to her support for Hamas. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement indicating her involvement with the terrorist organization and revealed she used the CBP Home App to leave the United States.

The situation at Columbia University intensified with the Trump administration canceling federal funding due to the institution's perceived inaction against harassment of Jewish students. In parallel, several students faced disciplinary actions and arrests for their involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, further triggering governmental and institutional responses.

This crackdown reflects a broader stance by the Trump administration against universities permitting illegal protests and failing to curb anti-Semitic activities on campuses. Columbia University now faces sanctions, expulsions, and federal funding jeopardy unless adequate measures are enforced to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025