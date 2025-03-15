Controversial Visa Revocation Amid Columbia University Turmoil

An Indian student named Ranjani Srinivasan at Columbia University has self-deported following the revocation of her visa, allegedly due to her support for Hamas. The Department of Homeland Security released a statement indicating her involvement with the terrorist organization and revealed she used the CBP Home App to leave the United States.

The situation at Columbia University intensified with the Trump administration canceling federal funding due to the institution's perceived inaction against harassment of Jewish students. In parallel, several students faced disciplinary actions and arrests for their involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, further triggering governmental and institutional responses.

This crackdown reflects a broader stance by the Trump administration against universities permitting illegal protests and failing to curb anti-Semitic activities on campuses. Columbia University now faces sanctions, expulsions, and federal funding jeopardy unless adequate measures are enforced to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)