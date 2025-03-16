Harassment Allegations Emerge in Teacher's Tragic Death
A residential school teacher in Maharashtra's Beed district allegedly committed suicide, leaving a note blaming six individuals at his school for harassment. Identified as Dhananjay Nagargoje, he worked at the school for 18 years. Police have registered an accidental death report, with further investigation underway.
A tragic incident has surfaced in Maharashtra's Beed district, where a residential school teacher reportedly took his own life, citing harassment as the reason in a note.
Dhananjay Nagargoje, associated with an unaided ashram school for 18 years, was found hanged at his residence. Before the tragic step, he left a note on Facebook blaming six school affiliates.
The local police registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. While no formal complaints have been made, authorities remain vigilant in their probe.
