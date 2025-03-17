Transgender Sports Participation Sparks Federal Warning for Maine

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared on Monday that Maine's educational policy allowing transgender girls to join school sports teams contravenes federal laws barring sex discrimination.

In a letter to the Maine Department of Education, Maine Principals' Association, and Greely High School, the department warned of possible legal action if the situation remains unresolved.

The state authorities have been given a ten-day window to address the federal concerns or risk the issue being escalated to the Department of Justice for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)