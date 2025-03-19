Left Menu

Kerala Government Grants Financial Aid for Education of Landslide Orphans

The Kerala government announced a Rs 10 lakh educational aid for each child who lost parents in the Meppadi landslide. The aid, sourced from the CM's Distress Relief Fund, ensures financial security until the children turn 18. Additionally, landslide survivors in Wayanad will receive rehabilitation support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:48 IST
The Kerala government has taken a significant step by announcing Rs 10 lakh in financial aid for the educational expenses of children who lost parents in the Meppadi landslide of July 2024.

In a decision made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was resolved that seven children who lost both parents, and 14 who lost one, will receive aid sourced from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. This fund will not be accessible until the children turn 18, thus securing their financial future.

Moreover, the administration is acquiring 64.4075 hectares in Elston Estate for a new township in Kalpetta to house landslide survivors. The fund has allocated Rs 26.56 crore for this cause, exemplifying the state's commitment to rehabilitation efforts.

