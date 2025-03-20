Trump Targets Education Department Shutdown Amid Legal Battles

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at closing the Department of Education, as part of a long-standing campaign promise. However, the initiative faces opposition from various corners, notably a legal challenge spearheaded by Democratic state attorneys general seeking to block the dismantlement.

The proposed order has been met with criticism from influential bodies such as the NAACP, who deem it unconstitutional. NAACP President Derrick Johnson condemned the action, highlighting its potential adverse impact on American children reliant on federal education funding, particularly those in impoverished and rural areas.

Trump's push represents his first significant effort to close a cabinet-level agency. Though the president's party holds a Senate majority, the removal of the department would necessitate Congressional approval, requiring bipartisan support. The executive order tasks Education Secretary Linda McMahon with facilitating its closure, focusing on state-level education management while maintaining ongoing essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)