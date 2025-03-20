Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Significant Fee Hike for 2025-26

Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced a fee hike for the 2025-26 academic year, with increases between 16 to 41 per cent across various courses. Additionally, the university is introducing 14 new courses and will expand the use of CUET scores for admissions into several programs.

In a recent announcement, Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University has unveiled a substantial fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, increasing tuition costs by 16 to 41 per cent across various departments.

The most significant hike was observed in the Department of Persian, where fees have surged by 41.41 per cent. Similar increases are noted in the Departments of Arabic and several foreign language programmes. Social sciences and science courses have also experienced notable rises.

As students brace for higher financial demands, Jamia Millia Islamia has also launched 14 new courses and expanded its reliance on CUET scores for student admissions, with 25 programs now adopting this criterion.

