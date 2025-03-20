Germany Condemns Russia's Blacklisting of DGAP Think Tank

Germany's foreign ministry has firmly condemned Russia's recent decision to blacklist the DGAP think tank, labeling it 'undesirable'. This move is seen as part of President Vladimir Putin's broader strategy to isolate Russia from international academic and research communities.

Despite these actions, Germany has vowed to continue supporting independent research and fostering academic exchanges within Russia, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and collaboration in foreign affairs.

In a statement circulated on the social media platform X, the ministry expressed its deep concerns over what it perceives as an ongoing effort to restrict intellectual freedom in Russia. The German government views this development as a troubling sign of Russia's inward-turning policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)