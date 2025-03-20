Left Menu

Germany Condemns Russia's Blacklisting of DGAP Think Tank

Germany's foreign ministry criticized Russia for labeling the DGAP think tank as 'undesirable'. The ministry pledged ongoing support for independent research and academic exchanges in Russia, highlighting President Putin's increasing isolationist policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:37 IST
Germany Condemns Russia's Blacklisting of DGAP Think Tank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's foreign ministry has firmly condemned Russia's recent decision to blacklist the DGAP think tank, labeling it 'undesirable'. This move is seen as part of President Vladimir Putin's broader strategy to isolate Russia from international academic and research communities.

Despite these actions, Germany has vowed to continue supporting independent research and fostering academic exchanges within Russia, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and collaboration in foreign affairs.

In a statement circulated on the social media platform X, the ministry expressed its deep concerns over what it perceives as an ongoing effort to restrict intellectual freedom in Russia. The German government views this development as a troubling sign of Russia's inward-turning policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025