Pustak Daan Mahotsav: Fostering a Culture of Reading
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched the 'Pustak Daan Mahotsav' to strengthen reading habits among students by encouraging citizens to donate books. Donations can be made via QR code or the designated website. MCD aims to support students in its schools by collecting book contributions.
- Country:
- India
The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a new initiative called the 'Pustak Daan Mahotsav' aimed at nurturing a love for reading among students. With this initiative, the department seeks to build a stronger reading culture in the community.
Delhi residents are being called upon to donate books to the cause. Those interested can register their contributions by scanning a QR code or by visiting the 'BooksDonationToMCD' website, where detailed instructions are provided.
The MCD is encouraging the community to be generous with their book donations, emphasizing the positive impact such contributions will have on students attending MCD schools, promoting a brighter educational future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
