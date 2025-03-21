Left Menu

Tragedy and Outrage: The Unanswered Complaint at KIIT

In February, a Nepalese student at KIIT died by suicide after lodging a sexual harassment complaint nearly a year earlier. A high-level inquiry has been launched, and protests erupted following the incident. The state's higher education minister discussed the ongoing investigation and related institutional actions in the legislative assembly.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-03-2025
  • India

The tragic suicide of a Nepalese student at KIIT in February has prompted significant scrutiny and public outrage. The student had filed a sexual harassment complaint with university authorities in March 2024, nearly a year before her untimely death, as revealed by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to the Odisha assembly on Friday.

Minister Suraj responded to an inquiry by Congress MLA Dasarathi Gomanga, confirming that a total of 19 individuals have provided statements to a high-level committee formed by the state government. This committee aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the student's death and the harassment of those who protested following the incident.

Protests have intensified on the KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar, resulting in students being evicted and transported to Cuttack railway station without tickets, sparking further controversy. Meanwhile, investigations continue with inquiries into the roles of retired government officers employed by KIIT, as data collection is underway.

