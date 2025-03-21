Left Menu

Assam Govt's Bold Move: Establishment of New Universities

The Assam government introduced Bills to establish three new universities and amend existing Acts governing eight others. The move promotes higher education and research, while imposing restrictions on private varsities from risky activities. This development aligns with the New Education Policy's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has taken a significant step in enhancing its higher education landscape by introducing Bills for the establishment of three new universities and proposing amendments to the Acts governing eight existing ones. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu presented these Bills, including two amendments to the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, and the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007.

The proposed universities, EdTech Skills University, Swami Vivekanand University, and Maa Kamakhya University, aim to bolster advanced learning and foster research. They are sponsored by various educational foundations and will be spread across different districts in Assam.

Moreover, the amendment Bills place restrictions on private universities to prevent activities such as conversion and unauthorized course offerings. Security measures and compliance inspections are part of the strategic framework to ensure these institutions align with national policies and standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

