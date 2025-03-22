Left Menu

Columbia University Concedes to Federal Demands Amid Funding Controversy

Columbia University has agreed to changes required by the Trump administration to regain $400 million in federal funding, following allegations of antisemitism. The school will implement measures such as banning face masks and revising its Middle Eastern Studies department structure. The decision stirred wider academic and legal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:53 IST
Columbia University Concedes to Federal Demands Amid Funding Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University, facing the loss of $400 million in federal funding over antisemitism allegations, has acceded to a series of demands from the Trump administration. In a memo released Friday, the university outlined measures including a ban on face masks and potential arrests, along with the appointment of a new senior official for the Middle Eastern Studies department.

The administration's actions, unprecedented in demanding academic receivership, have drawn criticism from educators, with University of Pennsylvania's Professor Jonathan Zimmerman lamenting the interference as a sad day for academic independence. Meanwhile, the university's response, pending a White House reply, is monitored by other institutions navigating similar federal pressures.

The funding freeze has already impacted significant research at Columbia, including AI-based healthcare projects. The broader implication of these administrative decisions marks a new chapter in the relationship between educational institutions and government funding criteria, highlighting contentious dynamics over political influence in academic environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025