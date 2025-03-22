Left Menu

Columbia University Complies with Federal Demands Amid Funding Dispute

Columbia University has agreed to conditions set by the Trump administration to restore $400 million in federal funding. The university will implement several security and academic changes and appoint a new official to review departments offering courses related to the Middle East, amidst discussions about academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 07:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University has reached an agreement with the Trump administration over the restoration of $400 million in federal funding, which was previously halted due to allegations of antisemitism on campus. The New York-based institution announced several changes, a decision framed in a memo released on Friday.

The changes involve banning certain face masks, empowering security officers to arrest individuals, and appointing a senior administrator to oversee departments offering courses related to the Middle East. This decision, experts argue, poses significant questions for academic freedom. Academic receivership was among the contentious demands made by the administration, a move rarely seen at U.S. universities.

This development follows pressure from pro-Palestinian student protests at Columbia. The university's concessions are being observed closely by other institutions facing similar pressures. The Trump administration has indicated potential funding cuts to numerous universities and organizations that do not align with its policy objectives, raising concerns over academic autonomy nationwide.

