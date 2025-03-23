Legacy of Martyrs: Punjab's New Medical College and More

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has initiated the construction of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Medical College, dedicated to revolutionary freedom fighters. The ambitious project, with a budget of Rs 300 crore, will establish 50 MBBS seats, addressing the lack of specialized medical services in the SBS Nagar region.

This marks the third medical institution in Punjab's Doaba region, following previous projects initiated in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The new college will be affiliated with the District Civil Hospital, promising round-the-clock access to specialist medical professionals.

During a state-level function commemorating the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, CM Mann vowed to honor their legacy by naming key institutions after these martyrs and expressed commitment to combating corruption and nepotism, while empowering the state's youth through education and employment opportunities.

