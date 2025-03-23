Left Menu

Legacy of Martyrs: Punjab's New Medical College and More

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Medical College. The college, costing Rs 300 crore, will provide 50 MBBS seats and bring specialist medical services to the SBS Nagar region. The initiative honors freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sbsnagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:39 IST
Legacy of Martyrs: Punjab's New Medical College and More
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has initiated the construction of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Medical College, dedicated to revolutionary freedom fighters. The ambitious project, with a budget of Rs 300 crore, will establish 50 MBBS seats, addressing the lack of specialized medical services in the SBS Nagar region.

This marks the third medical institution in Punjab's Doaba region, following previous projects initiated in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The new college will be affiliated with the District Civil Hospital, promising round-the-clock access to specialist medical professionals.

During a state-level function commemorating the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, CM Mann vowed to honor their legacy by naming key institutions after these martyrs and expressed commitment to combating corruption and nepotism, while empowering the state's youth through education and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025