Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US Justice Dept probing admissions policies at Stanford and University of California schools

He has also taken aim at academic institutions and universities, launching dozens of investigations and threatening to cut off funding to schools that promote DEI. “President Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country,” Bondi said in the release.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 04:20 IST
UPDATE 1-US Justice Dept probing admissions policies at Stanford and University of California schools

(Adds details and context in paragraphs 2-3 and 5, adds Bondi quote in paragraph 4) March 27 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched investigations into admissions policies at Stanford University and three University of California schools, it said on Thursday. U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed the department's civil rights division to investigate to ensure that the schools comply with a Supreme Court decision that prevents colleges and universities from discriminating when choosing students for admission, the department said in a news release.

In addition to Stanford, the review will cover the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of California, Irvine. Since taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump's administration has attempted to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the government and the private sector. He has also taken aim at academic institutions and universities, launching

dozens of investigations and

threatening to cut off funding to schools that promote DEI.

"President Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country," Bondi said in the release. "Every student in America deserves to be judged solely based on their hard work, intellect, and character, not the color of their skin."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025