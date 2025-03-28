UPDATE 1-US Justice Dept probing admissions policies at Stanford and University of California schools

(Adds details and context in paragraphs 2-3 and 5, adds Bondi quote in paragraph 4) March 27 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched investigations into admissions policies at Stanford University and three University of California schools, it said on Thursday. U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed the department's civil rights division to investigate to ensure that the schools comply with a Supreme Court decision that prevents colleges and universities from discriminating when choosing students for admission, the department said in a news release.

In addition to Stanford, the review will cover the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles, and University of California, Irvine. Since taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump's administration has attempted to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs within the government and the private sector. He has also taken aim at academic institutions and universities, launching

dozens of investigations and

threatening to cut off funding to schools that promote DEI.

"President Trump and I are dedicated to ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity across the country," Bondi said in the release. "Every student in America deserves to be judged solely based on their hard work, intellect, and character, not the color of their skin."

