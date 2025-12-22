Apple's Strategic Discussions in China
China's Vice Commerce Minister, Li Chenggang, and Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Sabih Khan, held a meeting to discuss the U.S. firm's business in China. Li assured Apple of more opportunities in the Chinese market and encouraged continued cooperation with local partners.
Through these discussions, China aims to strengthen ties with multinational companies, ensuring mutual growth and innovation within the Chinese business ecosystem.
