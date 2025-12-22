Apple's Strategic Discussions in China

China's Vice Commerce Minister, Li Chenggang, engaged in strategic talks with Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Sabih Khan, to discuss the American company's business prospects in China, as confirmed by a commerce ministry statement on Monday.

During the meeting, Vice Minister Li reassured Apple of China's commitment to providing expanded opportunities for foreign enterprises, including the U.S. tech giant, and emphasized the value of Apple's collaboration with Chinese partners to further develop the local market.

Through these discussions, China aims to strengthen ties with multinational companies, ensuring mutual growth and innovation within the Chinese business ecosystem.