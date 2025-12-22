India Aims to Elevate Fielding Standards Against Sri Lanka in WT20I
The Indian women's cricket team is set to enhance its fielding capabilities against Sri Lanka in the second WT20I, following a commanding win in the opening match. Despite a solid batting and bowling display, fielding remains an area of concern, with the team focusing on improvement.
The Indian women's cricket team is keen to enhance its fielding performance as it prepares to confront Sri Lanka in the second Women's T20 International on Tuesday. Following a convincing opening win, the focus now shifts to refining fielding strategies for greater impact.
After a triumphant World Cup run last month, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad didn't face significant challenges from Sri Lanka during their eight-wicket victory. Nevertheless, concerns emerged about the team's catching performance, despite restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 121 for 6.
Team captain Harmanpreet emphasized the importance of fielding improvements, acknowledging some rustiness due to a month-long break. As the team advances, players like Jemimah Rodrigues and promising bowler Vaishnavi Sharma are key to maintaining momentum and facing upcoming international challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)