Russia's Potential New Anti-Satellite Weapon: A Looming Threat to Space Order?
Two NATO intelligence services suspect Russia of developing an anti-satellite weapon targeting Elon Musk's Starlink constellation. The weapon might deploy high-density pellets to disrupt satellites, risking chaos in space. Analysts believe it could harm global satellite systems and doubt its practical implementation. Moscow has denied such allegations.
Two NATO-nation intelligence services have raised alarms, suspecting Russia of developing a new anti-satellite weapon aimed at crippling Elon Musk's Starlink constellation. This weapon would deploy destructive clouds of shrapnel to undermine Western space advantages, which have been crucial for Ukraine in recent conflicts.
Intelligence shared with The Associated Press indicates this "zone-effect" weapon could flood Starlink orbits with high-density pellets, potentially disabling multiple satellites but risking catastrophic collateral damage. However, some analysts doubt Russia would risk the uncontrollable chaos this could cause, affecting even Russian and allied satellites.
Despite skepticism, major military figures like Brigadier General Christopher Horner from Canada acknowledge the possibility, citing past Russian developments of indiscriminate space-based systems. The US Space Force and other entities remain cautious, underlining the importance of closely monitoring space activities to prevent weaponization.
