Left Menu

Russia's Potential New Anti-Satellite Weapon: A Looming Threat to Space Order?

Two NATO intelligence services suspect Russia of developing an anti-satellite weapon targeting Elon Musk's Starlink constellation. The weapon might deploy high-density pellets to disrupt satellites, risking chaos in space. Analysts believe it could harm global satellite systems and doubt its practical implementation. Moscow has denied such allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:12 IST
Russia's Potential New Anti-Satellite Weapon: A Looming Threat to Space Order?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Two NATO-nation intelligence services have raised alarms, suspecting Russia of developing a new anti-satellite weapon aimed at crippling Elon Musk's Starlink constellation. This weapon would deploy destructive clouds of shrapnel to undermine Western space advantages, which have been crucial for Ukraine in recent conflicts.

Intelligence shared with The Associated Press indicates this "zone-effect" weapon could flood Starlink orbits with high-density pellets, potentially disabling multiple satellites but risking catastrophic collateral damage. However, some analysts doubt Russia would risk the uncontrollable chaos this could cause, affecting even Russian and allied satellites.

Despite skepticism, major military figures like Brigadier General Christopher Horner from Canada acknowledge the possibility, citing past Russian developments of indiscriminate space-based systems. The US Space Force and other entities remain cautious, underlining the importance of closely monitoring space activities to prevent weaponization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025