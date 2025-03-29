Left Menu

Tragic Consequence of Academic Pressure: A Young Life Lost

A Class 8 student in Haryana allegedly took his own life after failing a subject. The boy, the only child of his parents, was found hanging in his room. Police report no suicide note but confirm he was under stress due to academic pressure. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:44 IST
Tragic Consequence of Academic Pressure: A Young Life Lost
A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana, where a Class 8 student allegedly hanged himself after receiving results that showed he failed his social science exam. The private school student, residing in Sector 31, reportedly became stressed after the announcement of the results.

According to police, the boy's mother found him hanging in his room after he failed to come out till late evening, raising an alarm. Despite the absence of a suicide note, those close to the boy noted the stress he felt following his academic performance.

Sector 31 SHO Surendra Singh stated that all aspects of the case are being investigated thoroughly. The devastating loss highlights the pressures faced by students and the importance of mental health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

