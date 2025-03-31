Left Menu

Clash Over Education: Yadav vs. Gandhi on NEP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's article on the National Education Policy, defending its implementation under Prime Minister Modi. Yadav accused Gandhi of exaggerating issues and urged pride in cultural heritage. Gandhi argued the NEP centers power, commercializes education, and communalizes content, harming students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, expressing disapproval over her recent article on the National Education Policy (NEP) published in The Hindu. Yadav condemned Gandhi's views, defending the NEP's implementation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Gandhi's article, titled 'The '3Cs' that haunt Indian education today,' claimed the NEP 2020 obscures a government indifferent to Indian children's educational needs. It criticized the Union government for centralizing power, commercializing education, and communalizing textbooks. Yadav retorted by accusing Gandhi of misunderstanding the policy and disregarding India's heritage.

Yadav emphasized self-reliance and cultural pride through education, accusing Congress of damaging the education system during its rule. He alleged unfair treatment of historical figures under previous policies while defending the NEP as a step toward a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

