EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Strategic Political Alliance
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized the EU-Mercosur trade deal's political significance over economic gains. Speaking in Paris, he argued that while the economic benefits might be minimal, the agreement represents a strategic political move, providing Mercosur and the EU leverage against a bipolar world.
In a recent statement, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad advocated for a broader perspective on the EU-Mercosur trade deal, highlighting its political importance over economic benefits.
Addressing an audience at Sciences Po university in Paris, Haddad noted the limited economic gains for Mercosur. However, he stressed that the political advantages could not be overlooked.
Haddad argued that the agreement serves as a strategic tool, offering Mercosur and the European Union a strong position in a world increasingly dominated by two major powers.
