Left Menu

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Strategic Political Alliance

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad emphasized the EU-Mercosur trade deal's political significance over economic gains. Speaking in Paris, he argued that while the economic benefits might be minimal, the agreement represents a strategic political move, providing Mercosur and the EU leverage against a bipolar world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:50 IST
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Strategic Political Alliance
Fernando Haddad

In a recent statement, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad advocated for a broader perspective on the EU-Mercosur trade deal, highlighting its political importance over economic benefits.

Addressing an audience at Sciences Po university in Paris, Haddad noted the limited economic gains for Mercosur. However, he stressed that the political advantages could not be overlooked.

Haddad argued that the agreement serves as a strategic tool, offering Mercosur and the European Union a strong position in a world increasingly dominated by two major powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025