Controversy Arises Over Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill

The Rajya Sabha discussed the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, which aims to establish a university in Gujarat to provide qualified personnel for cooperative societies. The bill faces opposition over concerns of centralization and corporatization of cooperatives, with demands for amendments and greater state involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:13 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday debated the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, which proposes the establishment of a cooperative university in Gujarat's Anand. The bill aims to generate skilled labor for cooperative societies, drawing scrutiny from opposition members worried about potential centralization of cooperatives.

Congress's Digvijaya Singh criticized the bill as a move towards corporatizing cooperatives, suggesting regular elections within societies. Dola Sen from the TMC appealed for a committee review rather than a hasty passage. Critics also questioned the bill's alignment with the Central University Act and its impact on existing institutions like IRMA.

While some MPs supported the bill, others highlighted geographic and federal concerns, including requests for campuses in other states. The debate touched on broader themes of state versus central control in cooperative education, with calls for equitable representation and regional consideration in any potential implementation.

