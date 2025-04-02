Princeton's Federal Funding Halt: A Clash Over Antisemitism and Academic Freedom
The Trump administration has suspended research grants at Princeton University, amid an ongoing pressure campaign targeting Ivy League schools over alleged antisemitism. Federal agencies have paused funding, demanding universities address anti-Jewish bias. Princeton's president, Christopher Eisgruber, vows to combat antisemitism while defending academic freedom.
The Trump administration has put a halt to numerous research grants at Princeton University, marking it as the latest target in a series of actions against prestigious universities over issues of antisemitism.
The suspension of grants by federal bodies, including the Department of Energy and NASA, was communicated through Princeton's president, Christopher Eisgruber, who noted the lack of clarity on the decision's rationale.
This move underscores the broader campaign by Donald Trump's administration to challenge Ivy League institutions on antisemitic accusations, with significant financial repercussions for non-compliance.
