Princeton's Federal Funding Halt: A Clash Over Antisemitism and Academic Freedom

The Trump administration has put a halt to numerous research grants at Princeton University, marking it as the latest target in a series of actions against prestigious universities over issues of antisemitism.

The suspension of grants by federal bodies, including the Department of Energy and NASA, was communicated through Princeton's president, Christopher Eisgruber, who noted the lack of clarity on the decision's rationale.

This move underscores the broader campaign by Donald Trump's administration to challenge Ivy League institutions on antisemitic accusations, with significant financial repercussions for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)