Empowering Children with Autism: A New Educational Initiative

The government has taken a significant step in supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by providing essential therapy services through Block Resource Centres (BRCs). This initiative, part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aims to help these children achieve their full potential.

The Ministry of Education announced that BRCs serve as dedicated centers offering therapy-based interventions for Children with Special Needs (CSWN). These centers are equipped with trained resource persons, special educators, and therapists who collaborate with parents, teachers, and caregivers to develop personalized intervention plans.

Additionally, BRCs organize regular activities such as screening camps, parent counseling sessions, orientation and teacher training programs, assistive devices provision, and tailored Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM). This holistic approach ensures an inclusive educational environment for all CSWN.

(With inputs from agencies.)