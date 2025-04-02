Left Menu

Empowering Children with Autism: A New Educational Initiative

The government is enhancing educational support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder through Block Resource Centres. These centres provide specialized therapy services, interventions, and learning support for children with special needs, ensuring they reach their full potential under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a significant step in supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by providing essential therapy services through Block Resource Centres (BRCs). This initiative, part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, aims to help these children achieve their full potential.

The Ministry of Education announced that BRCs serve as dedicated centers offering therapy-based interventions for Children with Special Needs (CSWN). These centers are equipped with trained resource persons, special educators, and therapists who collaborate with parents, teachers, and caregivers to develop personalized intervention plans.

Additionally, BRCs organize regular activities such as screening camps, parent counseling sessions, orientation and teacher training programs, assistive devices provision, and tailored Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM). This holistic approach ensures an inclusive educational environment for all CSWN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

