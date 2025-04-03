Revolutionizing Maternal Healthcare Education: MAHE's Introduction of Asia's First Mama Anne Simulator

In a pioneering move for medical education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has introduced Asia's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, signifying a major advancement in maternal healthcare teaching practices.

This state-of-the-art simulator, developed by healthcare simulation leader Laerdal, is engineered to provide immersive, hands-on training experiences for medical professionals specializing in obstetric care and maternal resuscitation, thereby improving patient safety and educational outcomes.

Led by Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, the launch includes a collaboration with Laerdal's experts to offer a comprehensive Training-of-Trainers program, underscoring MAHE's dedication to excellence and innovation in medical training.

