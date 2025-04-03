Left Menu

Revolutionizing Maternal Healthcare Education: MAHE's Introduction of Asia's First Mama Anne Simulator

Manipal Academy of Higher Education debuts Asia's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator, developed by Laerdal, at Kasturba Medical College. The simulator aims to enhance obstetric care training, reflecting MAHE's commitment to innovation and quality in medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:45 IST
Revolutionizing Maternal Healthcare Education: MAHE's Introduction of Asia's First Mama Anne Simulator
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pioneering move for medical education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has introduced Asia's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, signifying a major advancement in maternal healthcare teaching practices.

This state-of-the-art simulator, developed by healthcare simulation leader Laerdal, is engineered to provide immersive, hands-on training experiences for medical professionals specializing in obstetric care and maternal resuscitation, thereby improving patient safety and educational outcomes.

Led by Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, the launch includes a collaboration with Laerdal's experts to offer a comprehensive Training-of-Trainers program, underscoring MAHE's dedication to excellence and innovation in medical training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025