Transformative Shift in Education: Embracing the New Path Forward

The National Education Policy (NEP) is championing a revolutionary change in India's educational system by prioritizing critical thinking over rote memorization, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, announced at the Bharat Shiksha Summit 2025. The event witnessed discussions on the NEP's potential to reshape the educational landscape.

Emphasizing a shift from traditional learning, Sinha highlighted the NEP's focus on creativity, ethical values, and multilingual education. He quoted iconic figures like Srinivasa Ramanujan and Mahatma Gandhi to underscore the importance of following one's passion, urging educators to nurture vibrant and empathetic classroom environments.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak praised the policy for promoting mother-tongue education, while MP Naveen Jindal stressed the necessity for education to spearhead national progress. Pankaj Mittal of AIU noted the newfound flexibility under NEP, signaling opportunities for global collaboration with international universities establishing campuses in India.

