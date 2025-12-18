PSO on the Run: Wine Shop's Rs 50 Lakh Heist Unraveled

A personal security officer assigned to a wine shop owner has been apprehended on charges of allegedly fleeing with Rs 50 lakh, initially entrusted to him for delivery in Delhi, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Jai Pratap Singh, originally hailing from Belhar Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after authorities recovered Rs 49.50 lakh of the stolen money from a car parked at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking near Batra Hospital.

Singh had been employed by the wine shop owner for a decade. On December 10, he was tasked with transporting the cash to an acquaintance in Delhi. However, he failed to deliver the money, switched off his phone, and this resulted in an FIR being lodged. Singh admitted to diverting a portion of the funds for travel and concealed the rest in a vehicle with intentions of starting a business.

