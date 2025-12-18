Left Menu

PSO on the Run: Wine Shop's Rs 50 Lakh Heist Unraveled

A personal security officer of a wine shop owner has been arrested for allegedly absconding with Rs 50 lakh. The accused, Jai Pratap Singh, was apprehended after most of the money was recovered, and he confessed to planning to use the funds for a fruit orchard in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:28 IST
PSO on the Run: Wine Shop's Rs 50 Lakh Heist Unraveled
  • Country:
  • India

A personal security officer assigned to a wine shop owner has been apprehended on charges of allegedly fleeing with Rs 50 lakh, initially entrusted to him for delivery in Delhi, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Jai Pratap Singh, originally hailing from Belhar Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested after authorities recovered Rs 49.50 lakh of the stolen money from a car parked at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking near Batra Hospital.

Singh had been employed by the wine shop owner for a decade. On December 10, he was tasked with transporting the cash to an acquaintance in Delhi. However, he failed to deliver the money, switched off his phone, and this resulted in an FIR being lodged. Singh admitted to diverting a portion of the funds for travel and concealed the rest in a vehicle with intentions of starting a business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025