Exploring Spirituality and Public Life in 'The Unbecoming'

The launch of 'The Unbecoming,' a book by Kartikeya Vajpayee, saw distinguished attendees, including former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi. The event was organized by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and held in a well-regarded setting.

The book uses the symbols of cricket to present solutions to significant life problems. According to Dr. Joshi, the work emphasizes that true spiritual practice involves being free from ego. This perspective aligns with the foreword by the Dalai Lama and an introduction by Swami Sarvapriyananda.

Dr. Karan Singh, a philosopher and politician, highlighted how the book's themes seamlessly connect with India's rich philosophical traditions. He shared his insight into balancing public and spiritual life, based on 75 years of experience. Singh asserted it is possible to integrate both if one is deeply committed to inner self-realization and public service.

