Delhi University to Enforce Stricter Election Norms with Lyngdoh Guidelines

Delhi University is set to implement the Lyngdoh panel guidelines in its upcoming student union elections, according to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. The move aims to address past malpractices involving money and muscle power, ensuring cleaner and disruption-free election processes.

Addressing concerns from students about elections affecting academic activities, Singh emphasized that education should foster national pride and dismissed allegations of ideological bias as unfounded. He expressed satisfaction with CUET, highlighting its role in enhancing diversity and fairness at the university.

On future plans, Singh supports the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative for its potential to minimize academic disruptions. He also outlined ambitious goals for Delhi University, including improving infrastructure and advancing in global university rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)