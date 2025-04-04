AAP Challenges BJP Over Rampant School Fee Hikes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of turning a blind eye to steep fee hikes in private schools under the leadership of Rekha Gupta. AAP claims the fee increments, which range from 20% to 82%, unfairly burden middle-class families.

During a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted that while the BJP has accused the former AAP Delhi government of neglecting the middle class, the current regime is guilty of similar neglect following their rise to power. Parents reportedly continue to protest against these hikes outside various schools.

Moreover, Bharadwaj alleged that students whose parents are unable to pay the increased fees face discriminatory treatment, being relegated to libraries instead of classrooms. As of now, the BJP has not issued a response to these serious allegations levied by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)