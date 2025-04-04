AAP Challenges BJP Over Rampant School Fee Hikes
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticizes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allowing private school fee hikes under Rekha Gupta's government. According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, these increases severely impact the middle class, with some fees raised by as much as 82%. AAP accuses BJP of inaction despite parent protests.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of turning a blind eye to steep fee hikes in private schools under the leadership of Rekha Gupta. AAP claims the fee increments, which range from 20% to 82%, unfairly burden middle-class families.
During a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted that while the BJP has accused the former AAP Delhi government of neglecting the middle class, the current regime is guilty of similar neglect following their rise to power. Parents reportedly continue to protest against these hikes outside various schools.
Moreover, Bharadwaj alleged that students whose parents are unable to pay the increased fees face discriminatory treatment, being relegated to libraries instead of classrooms. As of now, the BJP has not issued a response to these serious allegations levied by AAP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Inclusion: 1,307 Special Needs Children Gain Access to Delhi's Private Schools
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Bhagat Singh Amidst Political Sparring
Delhi govt received around 10,000 suggestions for upcoming budget 2025-26 through email, WhatsApp: CM Rekha Gupta.
BJP govt in Delhi will issue white paper on previous AAP govt's tenure: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in Assembly.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares 'Kheer' for Inaugural Budget Session, Celebrating a Sweet New Beginning