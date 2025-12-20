Visa Denial Sparks Controversy in Honduran Elections

The U.S. State Department has made a significant move by refusing a visa to Marlon Ochoa, a member of Honduras' National Electoral Council, amid ongoing electoral turmoil in the nation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on Friday, pointing to actions that undermine democracy in Honduras.

The refusal comes in the wake of a chaotic presidential election held on November 30, with the outcome still unclear nearly three weeks later. The elections have been embroiled with accusations of a botched vote tallying process and allegations of fraud.

Additionally, U.S. authorities are considering further visa restrictions on another individual involved in the Honduran elections. These developments underscore the international implications of Honduras' electoral crisis and the U.S.'s stance on promoting democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)