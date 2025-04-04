West Bengal's 2016 SSC Recruitment: A Supreme Court Blow

The Supreme Court has rendered the 2016 recruitment appointments by West Bengal's School Service Commission invalid. This ruling affects nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, as revealed by state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Addressing the media at Bikash Bhavan, the state's education headquarters, Basu acknowledged the court's use of the term 'tainted' to describe the 2016 recruitment process. The court voiced its dissatisfaction with the commission's prior submissions, prompting further legal consultations.

Basu assured that the state government stands by the deserving candidates, both from academic and political perspectives, and will comply with the court's directives. He also addressed unconfirmed reports that many affected teachers did not attend school following the verdict.

