Left Menu

West Bengal's 2016 SSC Recruitment: A Supreme Court Blow

The Supreme Court has invalidated the appointments of nearly 26,000 staff recruited by the 2016 School Service Commission, prompting West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, to affirm the state's commitment to adhering to the court's directives and supporting deserving candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:35 IST
West Bengal's 2016 SSC Recruitment: A Supreme Court Blow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rendered the 2016 recruitment appointments by West Bengal's School Service Commission invalid. This ruling affects nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, as revealed by state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Addressing the media at Bikash Bhavan, the state's education headquarters, Basu acknowledged the court's use of the term 'tainted' to describe the 2016 recruitment process. The court voiced its dissatisfaction with the commission's prior submissions, prompting further legal consultations.

Basu assured that the state government stands by the deserving candidates, both from academic and political perspectives, and will comply with the court's directives. He also addressed unconfirmed reports that many affected teachers did not attend school following the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025